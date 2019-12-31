I HAVE NO ANTI-IJAW AGENDA – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that he has no anti-Ijaw agenda, emphasising that he is only committed to defending the assets of the state.

Governor Wike said his actions are in the interest of Rivers people.

He said that he will continue to protect the assets of Rivers State, no matter the level of misinformation that opponents of the state sponsor in the media.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, reports that Governor Wike spoke on Tuesday, 31st December, 2019, while addressing the Quarterly Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

He said: “I will continue to protect the assets of Rivers State. My goal is to protect the interest of Rivers State and her people.

“We are defending Rivers ownership of Soku Oil Wells. Soku Oil Wells are situated in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State. I am saying no, we will not allow a neighbouring state take over what belongs to our people.

“We don’t have any anti-Ijaw Agenda. If there is anyone with anti-Ijaw agenda, it is those coming from outside to claim Soku Oil Wells that belong to Rivers State. You want to take what belongs to our state and you want us to fold our hands.

“Rivers State is one. Nobody can divide this state. As Governor, I will not aagree for any outsider to take what belongs to Rivers State. I will will protect what belongs to our state.”

The Rivers State Governor said that his Administration will continue to do what is right for the state.

He commended Rivers Traditional Rulers for supporting the State Government to deliver developmental projects and programmes.

Governor Wike advised Traditional Rulers to promote peace in their respective communities to attract development and empowerment.

“We appreciate the cordial relationship and support of the Traditional Rulers. This has helped in the development of the state. We will continue to support the Traditional Institution and do our best to develop the state”, he said.

Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Amayanabo of Opobo, King Douglas Dandeson Jaja commended the Rivers State Government for the acquisition of 45 percent of the OML 11.

He also commended the Rivers State Government for winning the ownership of Soku Oil Wells through the Court. He said that the victory would lead to peace in the area.

He said that Rivers people used 2019 to practically prove their support for Governor Wike, in the face of trials.

He said: “We recall that 2019 was a year that tested the will of Rivers people. It was a year that proved to the world that Rivers people are solidly behind their Governor and his government.

“It was a year that has shown that Rivers people are prepared to defend their rights, even unto death . We salute the courage of our people and commend the Rivers State Governor for not taking their sacrifices for granted. As soon as you were sworn in, you swung into action, delivering projects.”

In his remarks, the Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Bob-Manuel thanked all the Traditional Rulers for supporting the Rivers State Governor because of commitment to the development of the State.

He said: “This was a tough year for us. The Governor has moved round the state and he has reached out to the people. He has always shown commitment to all communities.”