RIVERS NUJ APPLAUDS GOV WIKE OVER NSIRIM’S APPOINTMENT

Rivers NUJ Applauds Wike Over Nsirim’s Appointment

The Rivers State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed gratitude to Governor Nyesom Wike for nominating and appointing a core journalist and one of our own, Mr Paulinus Nsirim as a commissioner in the state’s executive council.

A statement by the State Chairman and secretary of the Union, Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo respectively, released on 30th December, 2019, noted that the appointment of Mr Nsirim is indeed a joyous one, especially as he is the first past chairman of NUJ in the state to be appointed into such a position of trust.

The statement further noted that this singular gesture by Governor Nyesom Wike CON, PoS, has already earned him a place in the history of NUJ in Rivers State.

According to the statement,” It is also a testimony of the state Chief Executive’s recognition of those who mean well for the development of Rivers State and are ready to protect her interests”.

“As an ambassador of the NUJ, we trust in the ability of Mr Nsirim to perform creditably well in any portfolio he is assigned, giving his track record in administration, public relations, communication and good governance”, the statement noted.

“The Rivers State council of NUJ is proud of Nsirim’s long standing report card that is filled with diligence, responsibility, hard work, decency and dedication to duty at all times.

“We also assure Governor Wike that the Rivers council of NUJ has members who can be trusted in whatever positions they are given to contribute to the development of Rivers State.

“Mr Nsirim can count on our support in the discharge of his responsibilities and shared vision to make the society a better place,” the statement concluded.