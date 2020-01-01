2020: OCHOR FELICITATES CONSTITUENCY, DELTANS, SEEK COOPERATION FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE

The People of Ukwuani State Constituency, Delta State, and residents of the state had been enjoined to continue to give maximum cooperation to all agencies and departments of governance in the state in order to sustain the level of development and security that is currently been experienced in the state in 2020.

The request was made by the Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ochor Christopher Ochor in his New Year Message to members of his constituency, and Deltans, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

The Deputy Speaker in his message, thanked the people of Ukwuani for their supports throughout the year 2019, especially towards the run to the preparation to the General Election, and the victory that was later obtained at the end of the election. He reminded the people that the outgone year was a tough one for everyone, especially as it was a year for election, and with all the stress that goes with such year, but despite the stress, it was also a year of victory for the people of the constituency, as it witnessed a new dawn in governance for them.

“The outgone year was tough, and stressful, as we all know, it was a year of election, but despite the pains, and stress, it was also a year we won the best election in our locality, and state.”

He pointed out that the coming year, 2020 will be focused in delivering more of his promises to the people of the area, as it was part of his manifestoes to bring governance closer to the people of the constituency, through job placement, and youth and women empowerment. Noting that the first phase of that promise was carried out on 28 December, 2019, when 22 members of the Delta Queens were empowered with working tools, and cash to live their lives.

“While I felicitate with you my good people of Ukwuani, I promise to fulfil more of my promises made during the campaigns in this New Year, as we just witnessed the first phase of such promises with the empowerment of 22 members of the Delta Queens on the 28 of December, 2019.”

Rt. Hon Ochor, however, solicited from the people, including Deltans continuous cooperation, with constituted authourities in the state to allow for a seamless flow of development in the area, and the state in general, especially in the area of security and peace, as the state government had instituted different policies that will encourage peaceful existence in the state.

“As we enter the New Year, I have to join other leaders in the state, especially the state government, to ask for patient, and cooperation, be law abiding, so that government policies will be effectively delivered to the people.

“It’s when we work together, dialogue and live in atmosphere of peace and harmony that we can achieve an accelerated development. That is what we want in Ukwuani, and that is what we should expect from everyone living in any part of Delta State.”