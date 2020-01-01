New Year 2020: EREYITOMI ASSURES WARRI OF ROBUST REPRESENTATION, DEVELOPMENT OTHERS

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi JP, has assured the constituency of more robust and quality representation as well as legislate on bills that will attract development to Warri Federal Constituency.

Chief Ereyitomi JP gave the assurance during his new year 2020 message to usher in the constituents to a triumphant entry of the new year as well as prepare their minds on their expectations in 2020.

The Warri National Assembly, NASS member charged members of his constituency to remain focus and keep on praying and supporting the PDP administration in Delta state in order to enjoy more development among other things associated to human capital development.

Representatives Ereyitomi JP, enjoined all residents constituents in Warri South, Warri North as well as Warri South-West and others in diaspora that make up the Warri Federal Constituency to be united and always promote peaceful coexistence, sustain their support towards progress at all times.

He wished Warri federal constituency a happy new year according to him “year 2020 is a new decade that will usher in Joy, Happiness full of successes and prosperity”. He stated.