NEW YEAR’S MESSAGE TO MY FELLOW COMPATRIOTS – By President George Weah

Distinguished members of the Honorable Legislature, Members of the Judiciary, Members of the Religious Council, Members of the Business Community and Civil Society, Our Traditional leaders, My Fellow Liberians:

As we bid farewell to 2019 and transition into the new year, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation for the deep patriotism I feel from Liberians in all corners of this great nation and from Liberians living outside our borders, to work together to improve our country, and ensure our government works effectively on behalf of all Liberians. I wish to extend a Happy and prosperous New Year to you all on behalf of the Government and in my own name.

I am truly grateful to God for his immense blessings and protection upon our great nation and people. The first and last thing I think of each day is how I can improve the lives of our people, regardless of county, religion, or politics. It is because of God’s grace and favor that we can live to witness yet another year of great prospects and opportunities.

It would be remiss of me if I don’t recognize our International and development partners, and other well wishers and friends of Liberia – for their tireless efforts towards our development initiatives and assistance in maintaining the peace. The Government and people of Liberia are truly grateful to you. I would like to also wish all of you – our partners in progress a Happy and prosperous New year.

Fellow Liberians, We are at a crossroads and at a defining moment in the history of our Nation. The year 2019 was a year of momentous changes for our Nation – due to the many challenges we were confronted with as a people – especially stemming from the economic downturn our Country encountered. Notwithstanding, we are collectively weathering the storm as a result of your patience, resilience; and your many sacrifices; as well as a result of significant austerity measures we have implemented, and the many tough decisions our Government has taken in the interest of you – our distinguished compatriots.

Fellow Citizens,

As we enter into the year 2020, with renewed vigor and optimism, I am not oblivious to the fact that there are still lots of work to be done towards economic recovery, but the good news is, we are now on a trajectory towards economic growth; thus I am confident that 2020 will be a year of economic recovery for our great Country. It is this Hope that must inspire us to turn the tide and work cooperatively in unity and strength towards rebuilding our Nation; irrespective of our side of the political divide.

As your leader, I respect the opinions and politics from all sides. It helps strengthen the core of our democracy and foster good governance; especially when done productively and respectfully, but above all else; we must all work to preserve this peace that our brothers and sisters fought for, and even died for; not forgetting the immense sacrifices by the United Nations, ECOWAS & other regional and international partners in attaining this peace that we all enjoy today.

As President of this great Nation, I extend an olive branch to all political stakeholders; especially our brothers from the other side of the political sphere; to join us in forging unity, strengthening our economy, and maintaining the peace for the common good of our Country. By this, we can defeat disunity and chaos that have plagued our nation in our ugly past. Consequently, we will be sending a resounding message that though we may have divergence of views; as it relates to the well-being of our citizens and governance of our Country; we are committed to sustaining the peace and cooperating in a spirit of Patriotism and Nationalism.

May this New Year bring us all great hope and give us the strength and fortitude to continue to work hard towards a better and prosperous Liberia for all. God bless you all!

Once again, Happy New Year to all of you on behalf of the First Lady Clar M Weah and I.

George Manneh Oppong Weah is the President of Liberia