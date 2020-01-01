WE WILL CONTINUE WITH MASS DEVELOPMENT OF RIVERS STATE IN 2020 – Gov Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that his administration will intensify the development of Rivers State in 2020.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media reports that in a New Year Special Broadcast on Tuesday Night, 31st December, 2019, Governor Wike said that his administration will re-double efforts to deliver on its promise.

He said: “Although every New Year comes with new goals, new hopes and opportunity for new accomplishments, we will continue with the existing priorities that we have set for ourselves: improved security, tangible investments in road infrastructure, delivery of social services, human capital development and expansion of the economy through improved funding support for Small and Medium Scale businesses and agriculture.

“As we therefore usher in the New Year, we promise that things can only get better for Rivers State. We reiterate our resolve to continue to provide accountable, caring and transparent administration that works for everyone, both residents and visitors.

” As a State long deprived of meaningful development, we acknowledge the need to work twice as hard to take Rivers State to greater heights of development and we will do just that in order to achieve our long-time goal of building an inclusive and prosperous society for us and our children.”

The Governor added: ” I wish to thank all residents, including the business community, security operatives and everyone who has made Rivers State your home and contributing your quota to its progress and prosperity. I urge you all to continue in this spirit of brotherhood, love and commitment to the development of our State.

” I am confident that a peaceful, united, productive and sustainably prosperous Rivers State is possible as long as we all continue to work together for the common good of the State with prayers, determination and optimism and this should be our resolve for the new year.

” And with hard work, commitment, perseverance and sacrifice we will certainly be able to usher in a new era of peace, unity, accelerated development and prosperity for all our people.

” In conclusion, my wife, Hon. Justice Suzzette and the rest of my family join me in wishing you a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year 2020, as we remain humbled and honoured to continue to serve you and our dear State with dedication and the highest sense of responsibility.”

Governor Wike said 2019 had several challenges, but Rivers people emerged victorious.

“In retrospect, we will all agree that 2019 was full of its challenges and thrills. Besides the economic hardship, the carnage and pains visited on the State by the military during the general elections still rankles even if we may have forgiven the perpetrators.

“In many ways our resolve as a people was tested but we overcame them with an unbreakable bond of unity, strength and character. We proved that nothing can stop the onward match of a people united, resilient and working together to achieve the common aspirations that inspired our foundation as a State. For those who knows, courage, determination, and the indomitable Rivers spirit are some of the ingrained values that proudly define us as a people.

” As a government we continued to push the frontiers of development with our bold vision and achieved measurable milestones in 2019. We consolidated good governance, delivered tangible services and advanced the progress and wellbeing of our State and our people.

“We have improved the environment for doing business, streamlined the tax regime and ensured security of lives of lives and property thereby boosting investors confidence in our economy. Many more firms and businesses are setting up shops and creating employment in the State.

“We continued to deliver quality road infrastructure and social services, including quality schools, healthcare facilities, water and decent housing throughout 2019”, he said.

The Governor said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State I would like to wish every of our citizen around the globe a very happy and blessed New Year. May the year 2020 bring peace, good health, prosperity and God’s abundant blessings to every Rivers State household.

” First of all, as we begin the New Year, let us all appreciate the Almighty God for the grace upon us that provided, protected and enabled us to live through the outgoing year 2019.”