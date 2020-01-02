2020: We’ll Surmount Our Challenges, Says Askia Ogieh, DESOPADEC Chief

The Managing Director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has said the agency is poised for greater accomplishments in the New Year, despite the peculiar challenges facing the oil producing communities.

A statement signed by Sunny Areh, Special Assistant, Media and Strategic Communication to the DESOPADEC Managing Director, disclosed that Bashorun Askia, in a 2020 New Year message, said DESOPADEC as a major plank of the Stronger Delta mantra, “our focus in the year will be on the tangibles and intangibles, in providing for the needs of our people and meeting developmental aspirations of the various communities that form the oil producing areas of the State.

“We will be fully involved in the provision of healthcare facilities, educational and infrastructural development as well as socio-economic welfare of our people, throughout the year and in the coming years,” he said.

Speaking further, Bashorun Askia said: “We intend to ensure that every facet of the wellbeing of our mandate areas are captured and executed, in keeping with the overall developmental objectives of the Delta State Government.”

While pleading for cooperation from stakeholders, Bashorun Askia said: “All these lofty projects earmarked for the year will be a mirage in the absence of peace and security. I am, therefore, pleading with all our traditional rulers, youth and community leaders to continue to maintain the peace in their various domains. We can only thrive and fast-track development in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

The DESOPADEC chief said the commission has committed itself to effecting a new approach in discharging its responsibilities, adding, “Our Bottom-Up approach will be sustained as regular consultations and liaison with community leaders, youth and women groups will be the primary strategy in choosing the nature of projects to be executed in our communities.”

Bashorun Askia said the era of management choosing and deciding projects for communities, is in the past and said, “We have decided that communities must own and protect projects in their areas. In effect, it behoves on the community leaders to report all noticeable shoddy jobs by our contractors to us for sanctions and possible determination.”

Bashorun Askia while reassuring staff of management’s readiness to ensure that their welfare is of utmost importance and that all due entitlements will be accorded them, pledged to run a transparent and people-oriented Commission, “where we will be accountable at all times to all stakeholders,” and urged for continued support for the state government “as the principle of building a Stronger Delta, through the provision of infrastructural and human capital development programmes and projects, will guide our activities throughout the year.”