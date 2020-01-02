DELTA GETS NEW POLICE BOSS AS HAFIZ INUWA TAKES OVER FROM ADELEKE; VOWS TO FIGHT CRIMINALITY

A new Commissioner of Police (CP) has assumed duty in Delta State Police Command. He is Mr Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, mni.

Mr Hafiz takes over from Mr Adeyinka Adeleke, psc who has been nominated to attend a course at National Institute of Policy and Strategy Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Jos.

The new commissioner was born on 21st March, 1964 at Ringim Local Government Council of Jigawa State and has a Bachelor of Art Degree in Mass Communication and a Masters Degree in Public Policy and Administration (MPPA).

The CP enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 3rd March, 1990. He attended the elite Police Academy, Kaduna.

He was promoted Commissioner of Police on 31st October, 2017. Mr Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa is married and blessed with children.

In an interview shortly after assuming office today at the command’s headquarters in Asaba, the in-coming CP pledged to leverage on the existing security mechanism already in place towards enthroning the reign of peace and safety in Delta State.

“I will build on what my predecessor has done which you can attest to and I will not condone any act of criminality” CP Hafiz stated, adding: “Certainly, heinous crime will not be tolerated.”

On attitude of members of the command to work with him to achieve his goals, the said: “Everyone must do his work; no act of indiscipline will be tolerated.”

The CP while responding to a question on how he would handle cases of criminality centred on kidnapping and herdsmen attacks, said: “In the course of my duty, I will not tolerate criminality, be it herdsmen attacks or kidnapping. The issue is we can’t do it alone. We need your cooperation to succeed… we need to sensitize the environment… security is everyone’s business.”

While advising the public to always cooperate with the police and other security agencies at all times, CP Hafiz appealed: “I want Deltans to cooperate with me… report every act of criminality. They should speak out if any crime is taking place by reporting to the nearest police station. I will make my contact public.”

In the same vein, the out-gone Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke, Psc has thanked the State Government and the people of the State for their co-operation and urged them to extend the same co-operation to his successor.