OBOREVWORI CELEBRATES DELTA SSG, EBIE AT 49

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the Secretary to the State Government ( SSG), Barrister Chiedu Ebie on his 49th birthday.

Felicitating the SSG on his birthday, the Speaker described him as tested and trusted, adding that he is a very thorough person.

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, on Thursday, the Speaker prayed to Almighty God to grant the SSG good health and many fruitful years.

According to the statement; “My brother, I join others in celebrating you today on your 49th birthday. I have always known you to be very hard working, cool and calculated and having you as the SSG, the engine room of any government is a great asset to our dear State.

“As you clock another year today, it is my fervent prayer that the Almighty God will continue to guide your steps, give you the Wisdom of Solomon for you to continue to do your best for the administration of His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and together we will build a stronger Delta State of our dream”, he said.

He added that; “On behalf of my lovely family, constituents and Deltans, I rejoice with you on this special occasion of your 49th birthday”.