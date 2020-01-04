DELTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS RESUME 2019/2020 ACADEMIC SEASON’S SECOND TERM MONDAY, JANUARY 6

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

PUBLIC SCHOOLS RESUME 2019/2020 ACADEMIC SEASON’S SECOND TERM MONDAY, JANUARY 6

It is hereby announced for the information of the general public particularly Parents, Guardians, Students and Pupils in Public Primary and Secondary Schools in Delta State that all primary and secondary schools in the state will resume for the 2019/2020 Academic Season’s Second Term on Monday, January 6, 2020.

Consequently, the Resumption Test for pupils and students in public primary and secondary schools will hold on Thursday January 9, 2020, and it is compulsory for all pupils and students, as it forms part of their Continuous Assessment Scores.

The second term Back to School Programme that involves Mentoring for Mindset Change and Value Reorientation Sessions for students will hold from Friday, January 10, 2020 to Friday, January 17, 2020.

Accordingly, parents and guardians are by this announcement advised to ensure that their children and wards resume school on the above resumption date, participate in the resumption test and Back to School Programme as any child who does otherwise will not only lose marks, but will also be sanctioned.

Dona Obuseh

State Director of Information