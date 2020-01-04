LET OBEDIENCE TO GOD REFLECT IN YOUR ACTIVITIES, OKOWA TELLS POLITICIANS

The Governor of Delta, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged politicians, especially political office holders, to serve God through selfless service in their positions.

Okowa made the call on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at a thanksgiving service by House of Representatives member, Mr Ben Igbakpa, at First Baptist Church, Ovade-Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

He said that it was proper to appreciate God for His mercies, but that service to humanity would glorify God more.

According to Okowa, thanksgiving to God is an acknowledgement that electoral victories came through God and with such, there should be no discrimination in ensuring that all those who were within your constituency enjoy the benefits of good representation.

“The power to turn things around come from heaven; it is giving yourself in service to God, ensuring that in all that you do, you do it in such a manner that is pleasing to God, because, it is important that you give yourself to God and above all, love your neighbour as yourself.

“When you fail to forgive those who trespass against, God will not forgive you; in your position, use it to serve God by the manner with which you render service to the people,” he said.

The governor reaffirmed that Delta had remained united and would ontinue to be so, adding that “we hope and pray that politicians will make things better in the state.

“As an elected representative, we hope that the electorate will not overburden you with demands because, the expectations are high but there is a limit you can go as a member of House of Representatives.”

The governor commended the lawmaker for thanking God for his victory in the 2019 election and at the Court, saying “if it is the will of God, you will get what you want; may God continue to give us the opportunity to truly serve Him in our various offices.”

Preaching at the occasion, Rev. Gideon Oyibo said, “when you consider what your relations and your supporters go through during and after elections, you will know that this thanksgiving is in order.

“This is because, thanksgiving is the process of expressing your fear for God; only those who truly fear God and demonstrate it in their every day activities are the ones who engage in thanksgiving.

“God is primary in your life; Christians should be involved in politics because, if you consider God as primary in your life, you will make God utmost in whatever you do.

“Position does not corrupt anybody, position brings out the corruption in those who had corrupt mind and have position for the corruption to manifest; if you are conscious about the judgement of God, you will be cautious in your actions.”

In thanking God, Igbakpa observed that thanksgiving to God was important because his victory at the polls was made possible by God.

He also thanked those who God used to make the victory possible.

Former Governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, Senator James Manager, Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and Prof. Sam Oyovbaire were among other dignitaries at the event.