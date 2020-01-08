BASHORUN ASKIA, DESOPADEC MD, CONGRATULATES OKOWA, SAYS LEGAL DISTRACTION OVER

Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogieh has congratulated Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on his victory over the governorship candidate of the APC, Chief Great Ogboru at the Supreme Court.

He said the nuisance and distraction of the legal tussle is over, calling on Ogboru to join hands with the Governor in consolidating the foundation for a Stronger Delta.

A statement signed by Sunny Areh, Special Assistant, Media and Strategic Communication to the DESOPADEC Managing Director Bashorun Askia said despite the distractions of the opposition, Governor Okowa has been focused in delivering democracy dividends throughout the nooks and crannies of Delta State.

“The victory was expected. Deltans freely gave Governor Okowa the mandate to deliver prosperity to all, including members of the opposition. That is why I am calling on Great Ogboru to join hands with our Governor for the benefit of all,” Bashorun Askia said.

He said Governor Okowa has always been magnanimous in victory, assuring that every part of the State will experience massive development, calling on all Deltans to continue supporting the government as they have always done.

Nigeria’s Apex Court, the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Wednesday, January 08, 2020 affirmed the election of Delta State Governor Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Centus Nweze, the court held that the appellant, Mr Great Ovedje Ogboru failed to prove allegations of over-voting and that the appeal is a waste of the precious time of the Apex Court.