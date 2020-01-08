OKOWA, IKPEAZU, ISHAKU TRIUMPH, AS SUPREME COURT AFFIRM THEIR VICTORIES

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 6, 2020, affirmed the election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections.

The appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Great Ogboru was unanimously dismissed.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Centus Nweze, the court held that the appellant, Ogboru failed to prove allegations of over-voting.

He said that the appeal was a waste of the precious time of the Apex Court.

IKPEAZU’S VICTORY VALIDATED

In a related development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 6, 2020, affirmed the election of Okezie Ikpeazu of the PDP, as the duly elected Governor of Abia State.

The apex court in a unanimous decision, dismissed the appeal filed by candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Alex Otti for lacking in merit.

The judgment delivered by Justice Paul Galinje in the apex court, held that the appellant’s reliance solely on the good card readers in proving the alleged over voting was deadly to their case, adding that the legislation is obvious that the petitioner should tender the voters register, relate the document to the precise space, as well as the place the paperwork have been affected.

According to the Supreme Court Justices, the card reader print out tendered by the appellant on the trial tribunal can’t be transformed into the structure or electoral act which is the yard stick for proving over voting.

Justice Paul Galinje concluded that the appellant failed to steer credible proof in proof of their case and the 2 decrease courtroom is correct to dismiss the attraction and it’ll endure the identical destiny within the supreme courtroom and is hereby dismissed.

ISHAKU TRIUMPHS….

Similarly, the supreme court on Wednesday, January 6, has affirmed the election of Governor Darius Ishaku of the PDP, as Governor of Taraba state.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, the court held that counsel to the APC admitted that the party had no candidate in the election and therefore has no locus standi to contest the election of the governor, adding that the appellant conceded the fact and went ahead to suggest that the supreme court allow one professor to step into the shoes of the disqualified candidate.

Justice Ekwo held that the law is clear on the issue of disqualification of a candidate and stated that the replacement sort by APC did not participate in the election and cannot be accorded such value, adding that having resolved all the issues against the appellant, the effect of the disqualification is that all the votes cast for that candidate are wasted votes and cannot be scooped from the ‘dustbin’ and given to another.

Justice Ejembi Ekwo concluded that for a petition to be valid it must fulfill all conditions of law which is not in this case.

“This petition is a mere academic exercise and cannot be given any value; and being an abuse of court process, it shall be and is hereby dismissed,” the Judge declared.