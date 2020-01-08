OKOWA’S WONDERS IN ABRAKA – By Moses Darah

In a literal and comic sense, the name OKOWA may be seen as a hybrid of the Urhobo word for friend ‘Oko’, and the Yoruba word for our ‘wa’. Juxtaposing both sense gives rise to OUR FRIEND as the meaning of who and what Okowa represents; and this indeed is the case.

My personal assessment of our friend’s performance in his first tenure generally, and with particular reference to the projects he executed in Abraka shows that he has performed credibly well. In particular, if I am asked to grade the projects executed in Abraka by the Governor of Delta State, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa as at the end of his first term of four years ‘course’ gets closer, I will simply score him a ‘B’ in the average of 60%, sentiments aside.

Till date, many of my friends are still in doubt, wondering if these developmental strides are real. For the records, at this time in 2015, the Ekrejeta road, especially at the bank area was not motorable owing to flooding caused by the heavy rainfalls and the absence of drainage system. The flooding and its effect was a hell of an experience. Even the footbridges constructed by landlords in the area solely for pedestrians as a makeshift solution was not a solution in any way. Okowa soon moved in through Engr (Dr) Blessing Enamuotor with a functional drainage (not gutter ooo) and repairs of the decapitated areas.

Today, I decided to take a census of some of the laudable projects executed by the Governor Okowa’s led administration:

1. Erho Sec Sch Abraka total renovation

2. Renovation of Umiaghwa Secondary School, Oria-Abraka

3. Construction of a six-classroom-block in Abraka Grammar School, Abraka

4. Construction of three sets of three classroom block each Urhuoka Secondary School, Abraka.

5. Construction of a six and three Classroom blocks at Ogodo Primary School Urhuovie, Abraka .

6. Construction of a six classroom block with Administrative block at Ojeta Secondary School, Abraka.

7. Construction of a six classroom block with toilets at Erho Primary School, Abraka.

8. Construction of Ivie Road, Abraka

9. Construction of Lucas Road, Abraka

10. Construction of NUT Road, Abraka (Ongoing).

11. Construction of Winners Road, Abraka

12. Construction of Jehovah Road / Umono Crescent, Abraka.

Clarion call: The NUT road is a waterlogged area. From my personal inspection of the area, I discovered that, unlike the Jehovah’s witness road, it has no drainage. The Governor should kindly readdress it. The Okpogoro, College and Irhue roads should also be considered for construction. The most important one is the Irhue road linking Great Ovedje Ogboru’s house through Etaghene street.

Appreciation: Special thanks to the governor for these good works. The third best House of Assembly member of the year, Hon Evans Ivwurie needs commendation too. He has been resolute in ensuring not only the development of his constituency, but the gallantry to chase away the evil herdsmen from Abraka. Let me quickly mention my first and second best house members. They are Hon Samuel Mariere of Ughelli North for sighting multiple projects especially schools in almost all the community of his constituency and Hon Reuben Izeze of Ughelli South for ensuring the takeoff of Okwagbe/Otutuama/Esaba road’s construction and the payment of bursary to deserved students in tertiary institutions.

On a very serious note, the Abraka people should hire the Udje and Ikenike troupes of the Udu and Ughievwen people to celebrate this rare gem, who despite all odds, has broken the underdevelopment jinx in Abraka.

Moses Darah is a Lecturer at the Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State