SADIO MANE, ASISAT OSHOALA ARE CAF AFRICAN PLAYERS OF THE YEAR 2019

Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Senegal is the Confederation of African Football, CAF player of the year (Men), 2019, while Asisat Oshoala of Barcelona and Nigeria is the CAF Player of the year (Women).

Mane, 27, beat Liverpool team-mate and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez to the award.

The Senegalese forward helped Liverpool win the 2018-19 Champions League title, scoring 30 goals in all competitions last season. He has so far scored 15 goals this season to put Liverpool 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and red hot favorites to win the EPL for the first time since the present English Premier League commenced and twenty years after they last lifted the English top Division football league trophy.

“I’m really happy and proud to win this. Football is my job, I love it. I would like to thank my family, my national team, staff, the federation and Liverpool Football Club. It’s a big day for me,” an elated Mane gushed after receiving his first ever CAF African footballer of the year award.

Mane collected his award at a ceremony in Hurghada, Egypt but neither Salah, who had won the award in both the past two years, nor Mahrez, who won it in 2016, after the incredible feat of leading Leceister City to win the Premier League, and was helping Man City defeat Man United in a Carabao Cup Semi Final game at Old Trafford on the night, were present.

Mahrez however, won one award; the African goal of the year for a free-kick he scored for Algeria against Nigeria in his country’s Afrucan Nations cup, AFCON, semi-final victory.

Mane has finished in the award’s top three for the last three years, and has long targeted the prize in order to emulate the achievement of one of his heroes, former Liverpool striker El Hadji Diouf, who won it in 2002.

Nigeria and Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala was named the African Women’s Player of the Year ahead of Valerenga and Cameroon forward Ajara Nchout and Beijing BG Phoenix and South Africa forward Thembi Kgatlana.

It is the fourth time the 25-year-old Super Falcons of Nigeria Captain is being crowned the best African female footballer. She won the award in 2014, 2016 and 2017, and was also among the final three in 2018 but lost to her South African rival Kgatlana.

Shortly after she was announced as the winner, Oshoala took to Twitter to thank her family and friends, as well as her fans and colleagues locally and internationally for their support.

Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi, 21, who plays for Borussia Dortmund on loan from Real Madrid, was the winner of the Youth Player of the Year award, beating two Nigerians, Lille of France’s electrifying striker Victor Osimhen, 21, and Villarreal of Spain’s exciting young winger Samuel Chukwueze, 20, both of whom also play for the Nigerian Senior national team, Super Eagkes, to the prize.

Cameroon, who lost 3-0 to England in the last 16 of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, picked up the prize for African Women’s National Team of the Year, with Africa Cup of Nations winners Algeria taking the men’s honour.

Djamel Belmadi, who guided Algeria to the Afcon title, won Men’s Coach of the Year, with Diseree Ellis, the coach of the South Africa national team, winning the women’s award.

Salah, Mane and Mahrez all made the African best XI team, along with three other Premier League-based players – Liverpool centre-half Joel Matip, Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But one noticeable absentee in the African Eleven is Leicester City and Nigeria’s dynamic defensive Midfielder Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi, who has been a regular performer for club and country, helping his Premier League club to amazing run up to second position in the latest table and main challengers for the EPL trophy this season, as well as well as a solid mainstay in the rebuilding of the Nigerian Super Eagles, whose excellent form in the continent has seen them climb up impressively by four spots to 31st from 35th in the world in November 2019 FIFA ranking and also retain their third position in Africa.

African best XI:

Andre Onana (Ajax/Cameroon), Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund/Morocco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli/Senegal), Joel Matip (Liverpool/Cameroon), Serge Aurier (Tottenham/Ivory Coast), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City/Algeria), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Paris St-Germain/Senegal), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax/Morocco), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt), Sadio Mane (Liverpool/Senegal), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal/Gabon)