PRESS RELEASE

STOP CONTEMPLATING ELECTRICITY TARIFF HIKE, REPS MINORITY LEADER CAUTIONS NERC

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu condemns moves to increase electricity tariff in the country and cautions the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to end all contemplation in that direction.

The Minority Leader maintains that any increase in electricity tariff will further exacerbate the economic situation in the country, as it will worsen the already excruciating financial burden on homes, personal businesses, companies and the overall productive sectors.

Hon. Elumelu insists that Nigerians are currently passing through grave economic stress and anything that would aggravate the situation, such as an increase in electricity tariff, is completely unacceptable.

The Minority leader notes that electricity is pivotal to the economic and social lives of Nigerians and urges NERC to rather seek ways of making power affordable and available to Nigerians, in line with its establishment laws, instead of increase in tariff.

Hon. Elumelu assures that the minority caucus will continue to protect the interest of Nigerians in this regard by monitoring prevailing tariff on electricity as well as levies on other essential services in the country to ensure that Nigerians are not overburdened.

The Minority leader therefore directs all members of the minority caucus in relevant committees to intensify their oversight functions in this direction in the interest of Nigerians.

Signed:

Hon. Ndudi Elumelu

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives

JANUARY 8, 2020