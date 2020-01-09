CHRISTY ODIMEGWU HAILS OKOWA’S SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT

By Afokobah Celestine



The Special Assistant to Governor Okowa on Women Development, Hon. Christy Odimegwu from Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State has commended the judiciary over the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the supreme Court, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, adding that it was the reaffirmation of the general acceptance of the people of Delta State.

Hon. Odimegwu who was the women leader in Aniocha South PDP cum women mobilizer during the electioneering campaigns, made this assertion at the Government House chaplain Asaba when the Governor organised a Thanksgiving Service on the reaffirmation of his election victory at the Supreme Court whose judgement has sparked off more celebration within the cities of the state.

The women mobilizer however, called on Chief Great Ogboru and the APC to join hands with the Governor in moving the state forward towards the actualization of the Stronger Delta Agenda of the present administration.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Women Development further appealed to women in Aniocha South local government area to key into the Stronger Delta Agenda of Senator Okowa through their supports and by ensuring that their children shun all forms of social vices and key into the numerous capacity building programmes lined up for the youths in the state.

Hon. Christy Odimegwu equally used the opportunity to congratulate the Governor on the massive road constructions which has earned him the name “Road Master”, thereby appealing to the Governor to extend this same gestures to the people of Ewulu and Isheagu whose roads had been a source of concern to both communities.