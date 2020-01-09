Okowa vs Ogboru: OCHOR HAILS SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT, SAYS ITS FOR A STRONGER, BETTER, HEALTHY DELTA

The Judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, headed by Justice Centus Nweze, on the case between the All Progressive Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Ogboru vs Okowa, on who is the authentic winner of the Delta State 2019 Governorship Election held on March 3, dismissing the prayer of the Appellant, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru for lack of evidence to prove his case, has been described as a victory for a stronger, better and healthy Delta, by the Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor.

The deputy speaker speaking after the court Judgement in Abuja, said that the eminent justices had only affirmed the decision of the people on the Election Day, which was the victory of the PDP, and that of the then candidate of the party, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

“This Judgement is affirming the votes of Deltans on the 3rd of March 2019. And what this Judgement further means is for stronger, better and a healthier Delta.’

Rt. Hon Ochor congratulated the entire structure of the PDP in the state, and at the national level, calling on all Deltans to join hand with the Okowa led state government to move the state forward, and to achieve the dream of a stronger Delta, as the victory Judgement is for Deltans.

“This victory is for the development of the state, irrespective of our differences in politics, and culture, we have to pull our resources and join with the government, with Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the driver to move ahead.

“I congratulate our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, I congratulate our amiable governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and most of all, the people and friends of our state as we end a process that was not productive, but a cog to the wheel of development of our state,” he emphasized.