UKAH, DELTA COMMISSIONER FOR BASIC AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, EXPRESSES DISSATISFACTION OVER LOW TURN OUT OF STUDENTS FOR RESUMPTION

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has expressed dissatisfaction over the low turn out of pupils and students for the resumption of the second term of the 2019/2020 academic session in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The commissioner, who spoke during the monitoring of resumption and inspection of some schools in the state today (08/01/2020), stated that more needs to be done on the part of teachers and parents to ensure compliance.

He advised Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) in the various local government areas, Principals and School Heads to involve traditional rulers, who will in turn inform their community leaders, to sensitize their subjects to ensure that their children and wards go back to school at the appropriate time.

Chief Ukah advocated the use of town criers and religious leaders to draw the attention of the people on the need for them to send their children and wards back to school on announced resumption date.

Among the schools visited are Oproza Grammar School, Aduo Primary School and Opukabu Primary School, and Government Model Secondary School, all in Patani, Patani Local Government Area.

Others are Girls Model Secondary School, Evwreni, Eni Grammar School, Evwreni, Unity Model Second School, Agbarho, and Government Secondary School, Ughelli, all in Ughelli North Local Government Area.