Delta APC Eats Humble Pie, Congratulate Okowa on Supreme Court Victory Over Ogboru

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State, has eaten the humble pie and congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his victory at the Supreme Court in the unanimous judgment delivered against its candidate, Chief Great Ogboru in the March 9, 2019 governorship elections in the state.

A statement by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Barr. Sylvester Imonina, while acknowledging the finality of the apex Court’s verdict which has put paid to further litigations against Governor Okowa’s electoral mandate at the polls, however offered a tongue-in-cheek riposte by surmising that: “Though, the judgment is final, as far as gubernatorial elections are concerned, we believe that the learned Justices of the Supreme Court are not infallible. In the spirit of good sportsmanship, and for the sake of the good of Delta State, APC, Delta State congratulates, His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on his victory.”

The full text of the APC statement reads thus:

SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA HAS SPOKEN: THOUGH, NOT INFALLIBLE.- APC, DELTA STATE.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta State received with shock, the judgment of the Supreme Court in respect of 2019 gubernatorial election in the State.

Though, the judgment is final, as far as gubernatorial elections are concerned, we believe that the learned Justices of the Supreme Court are not infallible. In the spirit of good sportsmanship, and for the sake of the good of Delta State, APC, Delta State congratulates, His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on his victory.

However, we want to state unequivocally that APC, Delta State as a responsible and responsive Party will continue to point out the ills of the PDP led government of Delta State whenever the need arises.

The Governor should know that he is a Governor for all Deltans, not a particular section of the State or few persons. The needful should be done at all times in the area of employment and execution of quality and/ or masses’ oriented projects.

As for all APC faithful in Delta State and Deltans, we urge you not to loose hope in our quest for a better Delta State. This is the time to come together and make sure that all our shortcomings are corrected for our good and the good of all Deltans.

Barr. Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina,

Publicity Secretary, APC, Delta State.

8th of January, 2020.