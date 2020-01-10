DELTA GOVT, LABOUR AGREE ON MINIMUM WAGE; IMPLEMENTATION FROM NOVEMBER 2019; ARREARS TO COME IN JANUARY, FEBRUARY SALARIES

The Delta State Government has reached an agreement with the organized labour on the new national minimum wage for workers in the state.

The Secretary to Delta State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, who is the Chairman of the Negotiation Committee, disclosed this after signing the new minimum wage documents on behalf of the state government.

Mr Ebie said the implementation of the new minimum wage will commence from November 1, 2019, adding that the state government would commence payment from January and pay the arrears along with the January and February salaries.

He assured workers in the state that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would continue to prioritize the welfare of workers, even as he enjoined the state workforce to reciprocate government gesture by redoubling their commitment to their duties.

Mr Ebie thanked both the government and Labor teams for their resilience in making the outcome of the negotiations fruitful.

Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku, the Labor team leader and state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), commended the state government for its transparency towards the smooth conclusion of the negotiation exercise.