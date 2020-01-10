EWULU COMMUNITY COMMEND OKOWA FOR APPOINTING THEIR SON, ANUKWU, INTO LAND AND SECURITY COMMITTEE

– By Afokobah Celestine

The people of Ewulu Community in Aniocha South local government area of Delta State have commended the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for appointing their son, Hon. Emeka Anukwu a.k.a Ikanda as SA to the Governor on Land and Waterways Security.

This commendation is coming as a result of the fact that the community since the inception of Democracy from 1999 has never been privileged with a state government appointment. This is the first time the government has given two appointments to indigenes of Ewulu Community, making them to describe the Governor as a thoroughbred grassroots politician, whose administration has placed the state on the threshold of infrastructural development.

In a brief interview with the Special Assistant to the Governor, he first dedicated his appointment to God, the Governor and then Mr Hillary Ibegbulem who is the Principal Secretary to the Governor, for making the appointment possible.

He therefore promised to bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to bear in ensuring that the government attains her STRONGER DELTA AGENDA, being the policy thrust of this administration.

Moreover, the appointment had witnessed wide celebration amongst the family, friends and associates of Hon. Emeka Anukwu, who is known as a committed youth mobilizer with enormous input towards achieving Governor Okowa’s second term mandate.