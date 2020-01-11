NDDC Inaugurates 20-member Contracts’ Verification Committee

Ag. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CEO, and Head, Interim Management Committee, IMC, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Gbene Dr. Joi Nunieh, today, Friday, January 10, 2020, inaugurated a 20-member Contracts’ Verification Committee to verify, vet and advice on Interim Payment Certificates, IPCs, claimed by the Commission’s contractors.

A report credited to the Media Relations Unit, Corporate Affairs of the NDDC, disclosed that the Committee, which assignment shall cover the 9 mandate states of the Commission.

The Ag. EDP, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh shall serve as Chairman, the Director, Project Monitoring & Supervision, Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Audu- Ohwavborua (FNSE), as Alternate Chairman, while Director, Community & Rural Development, CRD, Mrs. Numbere shall serve as Secretary.

Gbene Nunieh said the exercise and mandate of the Contract Verification Committee, to verify all projects and programs of the Commission, was a key background to the Forensic Audit of the Commission as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the members were tasked to be faithful and not succumb to pressures.

The Committee shall sit simultaneously in all nine NDDC State offices and the Headquarters from Monday 20th January to Friday 31st January, 2020.

Contractors, Suppliers, Vendors and NGOs who have transactions with the Commission should watch out for announcement in both news and print media in the coming week and comply accordingly.