Breaking: NDDC LISTS GUIDELINES FOR OUTSTANDING PAYMENTS TO GENUINE CONTRACTORS, OTHERS, AHEAD OF FORENSIC AUDIT

NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

Plot 167, Aba Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, NIGERIA

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

As a preliminary to the forensic audit exercise as ordered by the President of the Federal Republic on activities, projects and programmes of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), all contractors, vendors, suppliers and non governmental organizations (NGOs) doing business with the NDDC who have outstanding claims for projects/programmes executed or items supplied are hereby requested to proceed to the respective state offices / Head Office of the NDDC, depending on where their projects, programmes or services were rendered for verification of their financial claims.

All contractors, vendors and suppliers are requested to come with three photocopies each, and also to present originals of the following documents for assessment, evaluation and verification:

1. Letters of Award of Contract.

2. Contract Agreements.

3. Interim Payment Certificates (where applicable).

4. Evidence of full authorization or letter of discharge from Advance Payment Guarantee (APG), in contracts in which mobilization or advance payment was made.

5. Company or business name registration papers including certificates of incorporation or business name registration, Form C07, Form CAC2 and company profile.

6. Letters detailing a brief statement or summary of their request/claims including a list of all documents submitted. Such letters should be in the company letterheads with functional addresses and phone numbers.

7. NOTE! All Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers must possess all statutory requirements listed in Section 16 (6) of the Public Procurement Acts 2007.

The verification exercise will commence in the various state offices as well as in the Head Office of the NDDC on Monday, 20th January, 2020 and end on Friday, 31stJanuary, 2020.

For all NGOs concerned, the exercise will take place at the Commission s Head Office in Port Harcourt.

Those without genuine or authentic contract documents are strongly advised to steer clear of this verification exercise. Anybody caught with fake or forged documents will be arrested and handed over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

Treat with utmost importance and urgency.

Signed

MANAGEMENT

NDDC