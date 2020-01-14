DELTA DEPUTY SPEAKER TASK CONSTITUENTS ON GOVT POLICIES AND PROGRAMMES

Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, has tasked members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ukwuani Local Government Chapter, not to relent in their supports for policies and programmes of the state government.

The Deputy Speaker who made the call on Sunday, January 12, 2020 during a stakeholders meeting of the elected and appointed party members into various offices in the state, said the continuous supports of members of the party from the area will not only attract more dividend of democracy, but increase in the number of political appointees from the area.

He admonished members to be focused in the affairs of the party, avoid rumours and scandalous comments which will not promote the good of the party.

According to the Deputy Speaker, appointments is still on going, as it is not possible for all to get appointed same time. He noted that the party in the state, and local government had taken note of members who contributed to its success in the 2019 General Election, and said they will be rewarded at the appropriate time.

“The party had taken note of our individual contributions, especially during the last General Election, it’s true that some of us had been appointed, I appeal to members who are yet to be appointed to be calm, as every efforts to reward those who worked for success of the party will be achieved. None will be forgotten. He said.

“Let us avoid harsh and offending statements because of this. Reward will come, while we are waiting for that, I appeal to members to continue their supports for the policies and programmes of our great party in the state.”

