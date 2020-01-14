Okowa’s Supreme Court Victory: GOD ONLY REAFFIRMED WHAT HE HAD DECREED BEFORE 2015 – Nmalagu

The Supreme Court Judgement affirming Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the duly elected governor of Delta State had been called an act of God reaffirmation of His decree before 2015 Governorship Election, when he first ascended the office as the elected governor of the state.

Making the assertion in his response to the Supreme Court ruling, Bishop Greatman Nmalagu, who is the BOT Chairman of Christian Community Platform, (CCP), and Presiding Bishop of True Worshippers Assembly Inc, Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area, said the victory at the apex court was not a surprise, despite the fact that it created tension in the minds of the people of the state.

The bishop, who is an ardent supporter of the Okowa policy on a stronger Delta, said that those who witnessed the election in the state on March 2019, will testify that the All Progressive Congress, APC, and its Candidate, Chief Great Ogboru did not contest any election to grant them victory. Rather, all the while, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Okowa were working, and stratagising on how to win at the polls, the APC was busy relying on federal might, which they continued to hope for till the recent apex judgenment.

“We all know the opposition APC, and its candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, did not contest election in 2019, they were never prepared, they were hoping for a magical win, through the intervention of the APC federal government, and they continued to rely on that till the final Judgement affirming, the victory of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the authentic winner. This is in affirmation of what had been ordained before 2015, which was again affirmed in 2019.”

The bishop while congratulating the party, PDP, and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the victory, called on the opposition, and its candidate in the last Governorship Election to join hand with the state to move the economy and social development of the state to a more befitting statue, as he reminded them that the state is not the state, of the PDP, or Governor Okowa in terms of economic development policies, but for everyone who is from the state, or resides in the state, as development of the state is beyond party politics.

“I congratulate the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the victory at all level of the electoral tribunal. However, let me state it clearly, the opposition should join hands with the Okowa lead government to move this state to a more befitting statue in terms of economy and social development. The state is for all, enough of the distraction. The opposition should engage the government of the day, with policy suggestion on how to move the state to a level of envy amongst states in the state in terms of economic and social development”