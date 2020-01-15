GOV ZULUM COMMENCES CONSTRUCTION OF 500 UNITS HOUSING ESTATE FOR BORNO CITIZENS; GIVES COMMITTEE SIX MONTHS TO DELIVER…

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, laid foundation for the construction of an estate of 500 mass houses, encompassing roads, drainages, school and shopping complex, near the state university in Maiduguri.

The governor gave a committee, headed by the deputy governor, Umar Kadafur, six months to reach advance level or even complete the estate; an indication of the readiness of his administration to release sufficient funds to the committee.

The 500 houses will be sited in two places; a bigger estate of 300 units near the university on Maiduguri-Damaturu- Kano road and another 200 units on Maiduguri-Gubio road.

Governor Zulum, speaking at the foundation laying ceremony, stressed that the 500 units housing estate is expected to reduce gaps in housing deficit caused by increased population, especially in the capital city, given the rise in cost of rent and acquisition of houses; a situation which has forced some residents to resort to shanty settlements with attendant environmental hazards at the periphery of the city.

“The policy thrust of this administration is the provision of affordable houses for low/middle level income households in urban/rural areas through the implementation of policies and programmes that will ensure sustainable development,” Zulum added.

Recall that the Governor had on November 20, 2019, inaugurated a 20-member high powered committee, which had public and private sector persons amongst them, including professionals in all kinds of construction.

The Committee chairman, the deputy governor, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafurp pledged on behalf of all members, their commitment to hard work, prudent use of resources and attention to standard.