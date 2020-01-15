WIKE SHOULD STOP DISGRACING RIVERS TRADITIONAL STOOLS – Dakuku

The recent actions of Governor Nyesom Wike against traditional stools in Rivers State have been described as “demeaning, unbecoming, irresponsible and unbefitting” for someone who occupies such a dignified office.

Prominent son of Rivers State, Dr Dakuku Peterside stated while reacting to the way and manner Governor Wike addressed traditional rulers in the state during their quarterly meeting in Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike was seen lambasting the traditional rulers and threatening to depose them over very flimsy reasons, in addition to the governor humiliating one of them by calling the monarch a trouble maker.

Peterside stated the utterances of Wike represents an all-time low in the history of the state, where a governor can “insult, disgrace, humiliate and depose traditional rulers at will.”

“Wike’s penchant for embarrassing traditional rulers is becoming irresponsible and shameful. Never in our history have we had such a disrespectful governor.

“Since 2015, Wike has sacked, deposed and withdrawn recognition from several royal fathers without any recourse to history, tradition and culture.

“Not too long ago, Wike threatened to depose the Amanyanabo of Kalabari, King Theophilus Princewill, just as he has severally lambasted traditional rulers as if they were his servants.

“Wike must be called to order. Well meaning Rivers people must call him to order. He is turning himself into a feudal lord and an emperor at the same time. History is replete with his likes who ended up badly after turning themselves to tiny gods,” he stated.

Peterside appealed to the traditional rulers to overlook the “shame and disrespect” meted on them, pointing out that as fathers, they should regard the governor’s utterances as that of a “child who lacks home training.”

“Wike should know that history is watching. Rivers people typically respect traditional rulers and traditional institutions. The governor must stop desecrating our traditional rulers and traditional institutions,” he summed up.

Dakuku Dakuku

Sourced online