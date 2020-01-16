Breaking: GOV WIKE APPROVES NEW MINIMUM WAGE, CONSEQUENTIAL ADJUSTMENTS AS APROVED BY FED. GOVT, FOR RIVERS WORKERS

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwon Wike, has approved the new N30, 000 monthly minimum wage, as well as the cosequential salary adjustments as approved by the Federal Government, for employees of the Rivers State Public Service.

A statement to this effect, issued by Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, on January 16, 2020, reads thus:

Government Special Announcement

His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has graciously approved the payment of the minimum wage of N30,000 monthly salary for employees of the Rivers State Public Service with the consequential salary adjustments as approved by the Federal Government.

Signed:

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

January 16, 2020