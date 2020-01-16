National Award: GOV WIKE ESTABLISHES N90MILLION ENDOWMENT FUND FOR VICTORIOUS PUPILS

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has established an Education Trust Fund of N90million for nine children of Basic Education schools who emerged victorious in national educational competitions between 2015 and 2019.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, reports that speaking during a Special Reception for Pupils of Universal Basic Education schools who represented the state at National Competitions and won awards at the Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday, 16th January, 2020, the Rivers State Governor directed the opening of special accounts dedicated to funding the university education of the nine victorious pupils.

The children won awards during the National Literacy Competition, National Quiz Competition on Water and Hygiene, National Mathematics Competition, Science, Creative Writing and Computer Science .

“We will set aside funds for them to pay their University Education. For the nine children that have done this State proud, we will set aside N10million for each of them.

“SUBEB should liaise with the parents for Special accounts to be opened for each of the victorious Pupils. This is on the condition that nobody would touch the money till they gain admission into the University “, he said.

Governor Wike said that the pupils have made Rivers State proud, pointing out that they have a bright future ahead of them.

The Governor charged the children to remain focused in their commitment to seeking educational excellence.

He said: “Do not relent. Your future is very bright. Don’t allow those not interested in education to be your friends. Don’t join cult groups. Continue to read your books.”

The Governor said he received the children in Government House because he wants to give them hope and support to aspire to greater heights.

“They have done well for the state. They have made us proud. If we can receive footballers, why won’t we receive those who have excelled in academics”, he said.

Chairman of Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Venerable Fyneface Akah said that Governor Wike’s investments in rural schools led to the emergence of outstanding students from schools in the hinterland.

He said: “Four years ago when you inaugurated SUBEB, you urged the board to develop rural schools. We worked for the development of the schools in the rural schools and improvement of academic services.

“All the children who won awards at the national competitions are rural based schools.”

Venerable Akah said that the awards prove that the investments of the Wike Administration have yielded positive results.

“Your children of the Universal Basic Education schools have been performing excellently “, he said.

Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of the awards to the Rivers State Governor by the victorious pupils.