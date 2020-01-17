NMA DESCRIBES GOV WIKE AS “THE DOYEN OF INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT IN THE NATION,” INDUCTS HIM AS: “GRAND AMBASSADOR OF DOCTORS GAMES 2020”

The President of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Francis Faduyile has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as the “Doyen of infrastructural development in the nation.”

Speaking during a Courtesy Visit at the Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday, 16th January, 2020, the President of NMA, represented by Vice President Ofem Enang said that the governor’s outstanding infrastructural development is a model for other states to emulate.

He said: “Your Excellency’s numerous accomplishments in massive infrastructural development across the state particularly in the health sector is a model for other states and this is evidenced in the numerous awards and accolades the Governor has received.

“In addition, your passion for sports which has led to the establishment of the Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State is another landmark project aimed at promoting sports and developing our youths. Little wonder, you have been aptly called Mr Projects. Permit me to add, the Doyen of Infrastructural Development in the nation”

The NMA lauded Governor Wike for sustaining the development of the health sector as exemplified by his numerous projects.

“Your recent efforts at the State Owned Medical School and the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Radiology Department, which is world class has shown your passion for the provision of quality health care in the State.

“Your recent move in fast tracking the health protection bill, in your bid to reduce the burden of out-of-pocket healthcare financing for Rivers people clearly shows your Administration’s desire and commitment to put smiles on the faces 9f Rivers people .”

He appreciated the Governor’s decision to include numerous members of the NMA in his Administration.

While commending the Rivers State Governor for his cordial relationship with the NMA, the NMA President informed the forthcoming Nigerian Doctors Games.

He said: “Doctors in Nigeria have decided to meet once every two years to interact, relax and exercise on a sporting platform. This event is aimed at building healthy doctors as well as fostering unity amongst doctors across ethnic, political and religious divided.

“Rivers State is hosting this year’s games, the choice of Port Harcourt for the 2020 event is driven by the traditional hospitality of Rivers people, Your Excellency’s love for sports and the developmental advances under Your Excellency which have made Rivers State a secure destination of choice for many National and International Events.”

He added: “It is on this premise thatthe Nigerian Medical Association wishes to induct you as the Grand Ambassador of the Doctors Games 2020, being a global icon for sports in Africa, particularly, the Power of Sports (Africa).”

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike assured that his Administration will continue to work with all professional organisations to develop the State .

He said that the State Government will ensure that that all arrangements are in place to ensure that the doctors enjoy hitch-free games.

The Governor directed the NMA Leadership to liaise with the Deputy Governor to ensure a successful outing during the games.

The tournament will hold between the 18 and 23 of February, 2020.