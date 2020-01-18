DEVELOP, MAINTAIN DATABASE OF ALL LANDS IN BORNO STATE, ZULUM TELLS NEW AGENCY

Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has charged the newly established Borno State Geographical Information Service Board to develop the database of all lands in the state. Zulum stated this on Thursday when he inaugurated the Geographical Service Board.

“Develop and maintain database of all land within the state particularly with respect to history, location, size, use and other related issues. ” Zulum said.

Zulum also charged the new appointees to immediately migrate all data into electronic form, digitalize the accounting system for transparency and accountability. He also call on them to put in their best to deliver quality services.

“Let me also warn that anybody who cannot meet up to the expectations or stand on the way of progress will be shown the way out.” Zulum warned.

It could be recalled that the Geographical Information Service Board bill was signed into law by the Governor on the 29th of November 2019.

The Board is saddled with the reponsibilty to receive, conduct due diligence on and verify applications for issuance of Right of Occupancy for land or the grant of other rights over land or subsequent transactions in land within the state.

Other responsibilities of the Board are to introduce, implement and sustain best practices for land tenure ship and title certification in the state. The Board shall also ensure efficient and reliable services and secured products are made available to all stakeholders and to advance good governance and transparency of land management in the state.

The Board has Surveyor Bashir Shettima as Chairman and Engr. Adam B. Bababe as the Executive Secretary. Others are Barr. Mustapha Ali Ibrahim as the legal adviser and Secretary to the board and 10 members representing the various stakeholders.