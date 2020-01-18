FG COMMISSIONS IBIAKU UTIT-URUAN EROSION CONTROL PROJECT

President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed his promise that no part of the Country will suffer any neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration by commissioning and handing over of Ibiaku Utit – Uruan Route erosion Control works at Uruan/Uyo Local Government Area in Akwa lbom State, Saturday, 18th January, 2020.

Hon.Minister of Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio represented President Muhammad Buhari in the commissioning of the 1.069Bn Naira Project executed by the Ecological Fund Office of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government intervention will bring a huge relief to the Nduetong Oku & lkot Usene Communities who have not been able to access their properties due to serious flooding, gully erosion and enviromental degradation.

Akpabio stated that the Project has set the stage for remedial measures expected to stabilize the socio-economic well being in these communities. He added that the project underscored the FG’s concerted effort and sincerity of purpose in tackling problems in rural communities across the nation.

Senator Akpabio further stressed that this would reduce dangers to lives and properties associated with erosion and persistent flooding that was experienced in recent times.

The Minister implored the communities to cherish this laudable project by preventing indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drainage channels, adding that it was their responsibility to own and maintain the project to ensure its sustainability.

Akpabio admonished the youths to prevent contractors from excavating laterite in the area in order to prevent the collapse of the commissioned project.

He also assured the people of the present administration’s determination to continue with the implementation of all genuine government policies, agreements and contracts globally.