DELTA GOVT SIGNS N2.4B CONTRACT TO CONTROL GULLY EROSION

The Delta state government has signed a N2.4b project to check gully erosion which has claimed several lives and destroyed buildings in the state.

This brings respite to the people of Owanta In Ika North-East Local Government area of the state who have been particularly affected by the menace for decades.

Due the topography of Owa, most places are prone to gully erosion which is worsened during the rainy seasons.

This perennial problem in the agrarian community of Owa has resulted to deaths, destruction houses and farmlands. And the people looked up to government for help.

Help has now come their way with the signing of erosion control contract with Levant to put a stop to it.

Assisted by the World Bank the government says it signals a start to curbing the areas ravaged by the menace