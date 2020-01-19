High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs Burial: WHY I WAS ON LIVE RADIO PROGRAMME – Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

Rivers born philanthropist and oil industry mogul, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has shed more light on why he opted to do a live radio program, saying that he wanted to use it as a platform to clear the air on the seemingly endless controversies that have stalled and delayed the burial of his father and phenomenal Rivers State elder statesman, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, who passed away on December 27, 2018.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who is the Chief mourner and second son of the late partriach, as well as the substantive Chief and recognized Head of the Lulu-Briggs family, was live on the programme ViewPoint, aired on Rhytm 93.7 fm, Port Harcourt, on Saturday morning, 18th January, 2020, fielding sensitive questions on the matter from the moderator Mr. Segun Owolabi and responding succinctly and honestly to callers, who expressed grave and genuine concerns over the continued delay in according the great High Chief O.B Lulu- Briggs, (OON), the beffiting burial a man of his legendary status deserves.

Writing on his dedicated social media handles, on 18th January, Chief Dumo explained that, in addition to setting the records straight to counter all the lies, spins and innuendos concerning the position of his father’s mortal remains and the real reasons why the great High Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs has still not been laid to rest, he also wanted to debunk suggestion that he was weak and equally appeal to all those who loved his late father, to prevail on his step mother in the hope that she will listen to reason after this public appeal and release the Mortal Remains of her husband to his family for a befitting burial.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs wrote:

Today, I was a guest at the Rhythm 93.7 Port Harcourt, and featured in a Saturday live program known as Viewpoint. I chose to make myself available for that program for two main reasons:

1. To set the records straight on issues concerning the position of my father’s mortal remains, the real reasons why he remains unburied as against all the spins and lies in circulation by my stepmother and her cohorts.

2. To appeal to Rivers people; everyone who loves my father to prevail on his wife to release the Mortal Remains of my father, High Chief Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs (OON) to his family for a befitting burial.

Contrary to the opinion of being weak held by many who I understand feel very disgusted by this sacrilege and show of impudence by my stepmother, I am very strong and fully in charge of my emotions for the sake of keeping the legacies of my father and respecting every memory of him. I believe that my strength is made manifest in my utmost exercise of restraint at this trying time.

I hope that my stepmother, Seinye Lulu-Briggs will for once listen to the voice of reason and release our father, your friend, your loving High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs for the last honour that he deserves.

God keep us!