NDOKWA WEST PDP LEADERS PASS VOTE OF CONFIDENCE ON OKOWA

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ndokwa West Local Government Area, has passed a Vote of Confidence on the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa for his giant strides in the pursuit of actualisation of a Stronger Delta.

In a meeting convened by Senator Patrick Enebeli Osakwe, the leadership congratulated the Governor on his victory at the Supreme Court saying it was victory well deserved and urged him to see the victory as a call to greater service delivery to Deltans.

Speaking at the event, the Chief host and convener, Senator Patrick Enebeli Osakwe, thanked Governor Okowa for finding many sons and daughters of Ndokwa worthy of appointment in his administration. He encouraged and appealed to the Governor to in his usual manner, consider even more Ndokwa West People for appointments, because the people of Ndokwa West apart from voting massively for the Governor’s second term are one hundred percent in support of the programmes and policies of the Governor’s administration.

Speaking further he called on the people of Ndokwa West and all Deltans to tone down on matters of 2023 elections as it had the capacity to distract the government from its goal of a Stronger Delta. He admonished that with barely seven months gone in the second tenure of the administration, it was too early to start heating up the polity because of 2023 elections.

He called on the Ndokwa West political class to be united as one in a bid to accelerate and actualize the development of the local government. The three time Senator used the opportunity to appeal to the Governor, to further remember Ndokwa West in the area of Infrastructure development.

Also speaking another leader Rear Admiral Mike Onah (Rtd.) thanked Senator Patrick Osakwe for convening the meeting. He reemphasized the appeal by Senator Osakwe and urged the people not to waver in their support for the Governor Okowa administration.

Other leaders like Hon. (Barr.) Sam Osasa, Executive Secretary Delta State Social Security Trust Fund and Chief (Sir) Monday John Onyeme, Chairman Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR), spoke in the same vein, reiterating that Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa deserves massive support because of his immeasurable achievements.

The State Secretary of PDP, High Chief Obi Nzete thanked the gathering for their support and solidarity during his recent travails saying their support spurred him on his road to recovery. He assured the people that support for Governor Okowa will yield necessary dividends for Ndokwa West.

The Member representing Ndokwa West Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Charles Emetulu thanked Senator Osakwe for convening the meeting while also assuring the Governor of the support of the people of his constituency.

The meeting which was attended by Ogbuefi Lucky Okuji, Chairman PDP Ndokwa West LGA was well attended by elected and appointed government officials of Ndokwa West notably Barr. Ernest Ogwezzy, Special Adviser Petroleum Resources, Hon Ifeanyi Chris Osakwe, Chairman Ndokwa West Local Government Area and his Vice, Chief Otutu Ojodume, Hon Flenjor Oputa, Executive Assistant to the Governor (Political), Chief (Dr.) Lina Osuya-Eni, 2nd Member SUBEB amongst many others.