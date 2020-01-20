DELTA GOVT SET TO CLOSE ALL ILLEGAL PRIVATE SCHOOLS

All is now set for the Delta State Government to begin the closure of all illegal private primary and secondary schools throughout the state.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, who made the disclosure in Asaba over the weekend stated that enough notice have been given to defaulting school proprietors to regularize their operations.

He said that the Inspectorate Department of the ministry have concluded arrangements for the exercise aimed at ensuring that private schools that have not regularised their registration processes that will qualify them to operate are closed down.

Chief Ukah advised proprietors of schools who are yet to get the necessary approvals that will enable them to operate legally to go to the Inspectorate Department of the ministry and do the needful to avoid the embarrassment of having their schools shut down.

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education had last year made its intention to close all illegal private primary and secondary schools in the state known and advised proprietors of such schools to regularize their operations or face the risk of having their schools shut down.