NDDC Verification Team commences sitting in Edo State, promises hitch-free exercise

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, contracts’ verification exercise has commenced in Edo State.

The 4-member committee, which had its inaugural sitting in Benin City, the state capital, promised to carry out the assignment without fear or favour.

The team, led by the Director, Youths, Sports, Culture and Women Affairs of the Commission, Omor Rachael Odirri, arrived early on Monday, 20th January, 2020 at the Edo State office of the Commission, located along 3rd East Circular Road, Benin City.

The officials were received on arrival by the Directors, Edo State office of NDDC, Dr. Akwagaga Lelegima Enyia, and Mr. Gbubemi Ogor, alongside other management staff.

The Directors assured the Committee of maximum support towards ensuring a hitch-free exercise in Edo State.

On her part, the team lead, Omor Rachael Odirri, stressed the need for needed cooperation among stakeholders to succeed in the onerous task.

She said her Committee is expected to round off its activities in Edo State by Friday 31st January and expressed optimism that the program will go as planned.

It will be recalled that the Interim Management Committee of the Commission led by Dr. Joi Nunieh, had set up the Verification Committee across the NDDC states as preliminary footwork towards the forensic audit ordered by President Mohammed Buhari on the activities, projects and programs of the Commission.

Those expected to appear before the committee as contained in a statement by the Management of NDDC, include, all contractors, consultants, vendors, suppliers and non-governmental organizations, NGOs, doing business with the Commission.