UKAH, DELTA COMMISSIONER FOR BASIC AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, DECRIES HIGH RATE OF DESTRUCTION OF INFRASTRUCTURES IN SCHOOLS

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has called for all hands to be on deck towards protecting infrastructures in public schools in the state from vandalism.

Chief Ukah, who made the call during inspection visits to public schools in the state, warned unscrupulous elements in the society to desist from from negative acts.

He decried the high rate of destruction of school property such as chairs, tables, windows, ceilings, chalk boards and even walls, and called on communities where schools are located to take proper possession of the schools that government has provided for them by protecting things in the schools as they protect their own property.

The Commissioner expressed disappointment over cases of destruction of government facilities, emphasising that such occurrences were prevalent in almost all parts of the state just as he called for change of attitude.

Chief Ukah advised the school management to ensure robust synergy with the traditional rulers and communities were schools are located for them to be well abreast with the activities of the schools in their domains in order for the communities to assume ownership of public schools and protect the facilities provided for them by the state government.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner said that awareness and sensitization campaigns on the need for students and the general public to abstain from incessant destruction of facilities in public schools as well as engender the interest of children to embrace education would soon be carried out.