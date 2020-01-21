Boko Haram: GOV ZULUM TRAVELS TO CHAD, MEETS MULTINATIONAL FORCES, LCBC OFFICIALS

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Monday, 20th January, 2020, paid a visit to the headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force in N’Djamena, capital of the republic of Chad.

The forces, mostly military personnel from Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria, all countries in the Lake Chad region, have been deeply involved in fighting boko haram in the shores of Lake Chad, part of which are in the northern part of Borno State, as well as communities in the other countries.

Zulum, who departed Maiduguri airport on Sunday afternoon, arrived the Chadian capital ahead of his activities.

Commandeer of the Multi National JTF Major General I. M. Yusuf received Governor Zulum at their operational headquarters. Two members of Borno state assembly whose constituencies are located within operational areas of MNJTF accompanied the Governor and so were the Secretary to the state government and two commissioners and officials concerned with the trip.

Zulum and the forces commander held a closed door meeting over the fight against boko haram in parts of Borno state. Details of there discussions were held for security protocol.

At an open session however, General Yusuf expressed on behalf all member countries in the task force, their encouragement by Governor Zulum‘s visit which demonstrated his commitment to peace building in Nigeria and other affected countries.

“Since you were a Commissioner responsible for reconstruction, there is no rural area in Borno state that you have not traversed. I was GOC then and I can testify that whether security was there or not, in most cases you risked your life to go everywhere.

“For some of us that know you, we are not at all surprised by the energy we see in you as you drive the peace process since you became Governor. So when we heard you will be visiting Chad and the Ambassador contacted us that you will be paying courtesy call on MNJTF we were very pleased” commander Yusuf said.

Governor Zulum thanked the forces for their sacrifices and patriotism. He assured them of his support at all times.

The leaders equally affirmed their resolve to remain resolute in finding peace against the wish of boko haram.

Zulum meets LCBC’s Executives

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, as part of his itenery, was also at headquarters of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, LCBC, in N’Djamena, capital of the Republic of Chad, on Monday, 20th January, 2020.

Zulum, accompanied by the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Chad and officials from Borno State government, was received by executive secretary of the commission, Amb. Mamman Nuhu and other officials from different countries.

The high level meeting focused security around the shores of the Lake Chad, humanitarian needs and restoration of the means of livelihoods.

Issues of trans border trade and direct road linkage between Nigeria and Chad were also discussed during the meeting which also followed up on the regional stabilization facility.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders strengthened commitment to regional stabilization through sustained fight against boko haram and the stimulation of trans border trade.