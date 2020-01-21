Breaking: GOV UDOM EMMANUEL APPROVES NEW MINIMUM WAGE, CONSEQUENTIAL ADJUSTMENTS AS APROVED BY FED. GOVT, FOR AKWA IBOM WORKERS

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has adopted and approved the new minimum wage and the consequential adjustments and percentages in line with the Federal government negotiated consequential adjustment percentages increase, for civil servants in Akwa Ibom State, with effect from January 2020.

A Press Release from the Office of the Head of Civil Service, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, issued on 21st January, 2020 and signed by Elder Effiong Essien, which contained this information, further disclosed that Governor Udom Emmanuel also magnanimously approved 1 (one) month arreas of the new minimum wage to be paid in subsequent months after the January salary, which means that with the payment of the one month arrears, the new minimum wage in Akwa Ibom State covers December 2019.

The copy of the Press statement is published below: