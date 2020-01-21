DELTA APPROVES CONSTRUCTION OF 11 NEW ROADS

Delta Government on Tuesday, 21st January, 2020, approved 11 new roads in the state for construction.

Commissioner for Works, Chief James Auguye, made this known while briefing newsmen at the end of the state’s Executive Council meeting in Asaba.

Auguye disclosed that the approved roads needed urgent attention as the state government was desirous of utilizing the dry season to construct a lot of roads.

“As we are aware, we are in the dry season and the government is working to increase the pace of road construction in the state.

He said that the council approved Oniore/High Court road, Orerokpe; Obi Azikwuo Street, Boji Boji, Owa; Alika Street in Boji Boji, Owa; Ogbeima internal roads in Bomadi Local Government Area and Okerenkoko township road phase 4.

“Also approved for construction is the Pamol Road in Ethiope West local government area; Construction of additional drains at the Ekwuoma/Umunede road, a road that has already been completed; DDPA road phase 4, Agbor, in Ika South; Igbite Street, Staff Quarters in Okpe Local Government Area; reconstruction and resurfacing of Alihame/Agbonta/Oki road and Tete road in Boji Boji, Owa, Ika North East.

“Contracts are awarded based on available money, and contractors are happy, projects that can be paid for are awarded because the process for the award of contracts are well planned.

“I want to use this opportunity to state that the Abari/Asaba-Ase road is not abandoned; the only way for the contractor to move equipment to the site is through Uzere federal road which is in a very bad shape.

“So, our governor has requested for what it will take to carry out remedial work on the federal road to enable the contractor access the Abari/Asaba-Ase road,” he said.

On his part, Commissioner for Youths Development, Mr Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, who, along with his Information counterpart, Mr Charles Aniagwu, were part of the briefing, stated that plans to reduce irregular migration in the state included aggressive enlightenment in schools and creating more job opportunities.

“Our Governor is committed to discouraging brain drain and irregular migration in the state.

“So, during the Exco meeting, a lot of issues were discussed and we all agreed that the bulk of the victims are youths.

“Measures are being taken to encourage youths to develop skills and we are initiating a lot of projects to discourage youths from irregular migration and we are engaging in a lot of partnership to achieve results as it concerns the youths.

“Entrepreneurship programmes for youths cannot be exhausted; we are taking critical look at rural youth dwellers and we will meet them where they are and we will have purely local government domiciled programmes for youths,” Egwuyenga said.

The information Commissioner, Mr Aniagwu, reiterated the determination of government to stop irregular migration of the youths under the guise of seeking greener pastures in places with no guaranteed security and assurance of better living conditions.