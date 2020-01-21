DELTA TO PARTNER OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES FOR ENHANCED DEVT, PEACE – Funkekeme

The Delta State Government has reaffirmed its commitment towards sustaining the already existing synergy between it and all political parties in the State in order to enhance the prevailing socio-economic development, peace and harmony across the state.

The Senior Political Adviser to the State Governor, Hon. Funkekeme Solo­mon, gave the assurance, on Monday, 20th January, 2020, while playing host to members of the State Chapter of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), who were in his office on a thank-you visit.

The Governor’s aide, while under­scoring the important of peaceful co-existence among the various political parties in the state, irrespective of their different political ideologies, said that the administration of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa will continue to ensure that no political party was being discrimi­nated against in terms of dividends of democracy.

While urging the various Politi­cal parties to extend same ideology within their political administration, Solomon frowned at what he called the frequent change of party chairmen by within some of the political parties in the State.

He described the situation as politi­cally unhealthy, just as he tasked the various political parties on the need to promote the spirit of forgiveness, understanding and harmonious living.

“It is important to know that it is profitable for us to have an under­standing in working together. It is also important for us to know that here in Delta State, we do not discriminate against other political Parties.

“This is so because, when there is no meeting point, rumors are bound to oc­cur. So, we have been able to establish a formidable meeting point, particularly with the establishment of your secre­tariat here in Asaba, the State capital” Solomon said.

Earlier in his address, the IPAC Chair­man, Mr. Afam Enemokwu, told the Se­nior Political Adviser that they were in his office on a thank you visit for what the state government had been doing for them so far.

He particularly appreciated the state government for establishing for them a befitting secretariat, just as he thanked the state government for remember­ing them during the recent Yuletide celebrations.