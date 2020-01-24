DELTA FOOTBALL  STAKEHOLDERS SCOLD EDEMA FULUDU FOR HOLDING FOOTBALL TO A STANDSTILL IN THE STATE

Delta Football Stakeholders have charged member of the Ethics and Integrity Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, to do the needful by addressing allegations of misappropriation of funds level led against the former acting chairman of the Delta State football Association, Edema Fuludu, MON.

A report posted on several social media platforms by Mr. Etu Moses, CEO Warri Wolves Football Club of Delta State, disclosed that, rising from a meeting held at the Patrick Okpomo Football House in Asaba to discuss and profer solutions to matters relating to football in the state and the current crises rocking the Delta State football Association, the stakeholders issued a communiqué, where they passed a vote of confidence on the Nigeria football Federation as well as commended its efforts towards resolving the crises that has befallen the football family in Delta state by setting up a Normalization committee to run the affairs of football for three months and also conduct credible elections thereafter.

In the communiqué, the stakeholders further denounced the actions of Edema Fuludu and his Cohorts for holding football to Ransom in the state.

The stakeholders said they were aware that Edema Fuludu was suspended by the last board of the Delta State football association on February 6th, 2019 on allegation of misappropriation of fund by a motion raised by former board member, Mr Lucky Sunday, and was also seconded by another former board member, ex international Victor Ikpeba and that the matter is currently being investigated by the Ethics and Integrity Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation.

They were also shocked on the claims of a purported election held in Warri, that produced Edema Fuludu as the Chairman of the Delta State football assocation without the presence of specific stakeholders in line with Nigeria Football Federation Status.

The stakeholders called on the Ethics and Integrity Committee to sincerely look into the allegations made by the former board and come up with a report on the issue.

The stakeholder advised members of the South – South FA chairmen forum to focus their energy on their respective states as they are not in a position to decide who heads the FA in Delta State while they should also apologize to the Nigeria Football Federation and football stakeholders in Delta State.

The communiqué was signed by critical stakeholders, such as the representatives of NPFL, NNL, NLO, the Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria, SWAN, amongst others.

Those present at the meeting are Demas Ejoor, Chairman Delta Referees Cuoncil, Moses Etu, C.E.O..Warri Wolves, Evan’s Egbo who represented NLO Clubs, Sam Oba for NNL Clubs, Oris Likian for Female Clubs, Azuka Chiemieka , Chairman, SWAN, Delta and a host of others.