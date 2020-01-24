OKOWA ADMINISTRATION WILL PRIORITIZE, ADD VALUE TO EDUCATION SECTOR – Ukah

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has said that the Okowa led administration will continue to bring the needed value to the education sector through the introduction of various reforms and embrace effective partnership aimed at reinvigorating the education sector in the state.

Chief Ukah gave the assurance in Oleh during the Isoko Education Roundtable, organised by the Isoko Economic and Investment Council with the theme, ‘The Future of Education in a Globalized World: Isoko in Focus’

The Commissioner, who lauded the people of Isoko nation for their bond of unity and commitment towards the upliftment of their people and for their consistent support to Okowa administration, said that the quest to build the education sector was the responsibility of all.

Chief Ukah stated that the state government had mandated all schools to establish school management committee to be head by a reputable person from the community, adding that the Parents Teachers Associations (PTAs) should be more active in a bid to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of schools.

While warning against the destruction of facilities in schools, Chief Ukah advised the general public to take ownership of the schools in their area and ensure their protection at all times.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner who, called on teachers to be more productive and ensure that the students maximize the benefits for their academic growth, enjoined all stakeholders, particularly parents to tackle examination malpractice in schools.

In a keynote address, the Chairmen of Isoko South Local Government Area, Sir Constantine Ikpokpo, and his Isoko North counterpart, Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor, commended the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education for the value he was adding to the education sector just as they described the Commissioner’s series of unscheduled visits to schools as deliberate approach to evaluate the condition of school structures.

They said that the initiative to organize the Isoko Education Roundtable was to encourage students of Isoko, especially those in primary and secondary schools, to imbibe the culture of reading and shun acts inimical to their lives and the society in general.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Isoko Education Roundtable, Prof. Abednego Ekoko, noted that the main objective of the roundtable was to sensitize their people on the reality of globalized world, saying that the education system needed to be standardized.

Delivering the lead paper titled ‘The History of Western Education in Isoko: an assessment of the current state of education and educational outcomes in Isoko’, Prof. Samuel Aghalino, who traced the historical perspective of education in Isoko land to the era of missionaries, stressed the need for all to invest in education in tandem with the modern trends and advised communities to always interface with the government in order to move the sector forward even as he tasked the Chairmen of Isoko South and North Local Government Areas to prioritize education in the area.