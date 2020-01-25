Akwa Ibom News/Politics

AKWA IBOM PARTNERS UAE ON DEVELOPMENT

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, on Thursday, 23 January, 2020, in Abuja, played host to The United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad AI Taffaq.

Areas of bilateral cooperation were discussed with a determination to pursue common interest areas of Humanitarian Support, Government to Government, Business to Government engagements towards Technology transfer to bolster the Ibom Deep Seaport, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facilities at the Victor Attah International Airport as well as several other strategic partnerships.

In attendance were former Governor, Obong Victor Attah, Dr Iniobong Essien of the Science and Technology Ministry, Mr Edwin James,Abuja liaison officer as well as Udeme Etukeyen

The partnership promises greater bilateral relations between the State and the Emirates.

