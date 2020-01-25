DESOPADEC REBRANDED BY BASHORUN ASKIA, AS GOV. OKOWA INAUGURATES MEGA PROJECTS IN ISOKO NATION.

Delta State Governor Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has successfully commissioned myriad of mega projects in Ozoro (Isoko North) and Oleh, Uzere (Isoko South) aexecuted by the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) under the watch of Bashorun Askia Ogieh, Managing Director/.Chief Executive Officer.

Recall that Bashorun Askia had during the DESOPADEC Town Hall meetings with oil producing ethnic nationalities said there would be harvest of projects to be commissioned by His Excellency Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on the various mandate areas.

List of projects commissioned by the Governor include the following:

>>Facilities at the Engineering faculty, Delta State University, Oleh campus.

>>Students Hostel built by DESOPADEC @ the Engineering Faculty, Delta State University Oleh campus.

>>Staff Quarters at the Delta State University, Oleh campus

>>Multi Million Naira Opute Hall, Ozoro built by DESOPADEC under the leadership of Bashorun Askia as MD/CEO.

>>Uzere Ultra Modern Civic Centre, Uzere Isoko South built by DESOPADEC at Uzere, Isoko South LGA.

>>School Projects at Uzere Isoko South built by DESOPADEC under the leadership of Bashorun Askia as MD/CEO.

>>Reconstructed projects at Uzere Grammar School Uzere built by DESOPADEC.

This rare feat is indeed a mission possible and mission accomplished by Bashorun Askia.

Report and Photos by Albert Ograka