ONICHA-UGBO MONARCH COMMENDS GOV OKOWA FOR GIVING TRADITIONAL RULERS RELEVANCE

By Austine Enunwa

Delta State Governor Senator lfeanyi Okowa, has been commended for his overall interest in the welfare of the traditional rulers in the state.

The Obi of Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha North Local Government, His Royal Highness Obi Chukwumalieze 1, made the commendation during an interactive session with newsmen in his palace, adding that that they have never had this benevolent gesture before from the previous administrations .

The monarch maintained that the governor’s continued interest in carrying them along in the affairs of the state had made them to have the sense of belonging is legendary.

He similarly thanked Dr Okowa for graciously approved the building of magistrate court complex which work is almost completed in Onicha Ugbo.

Obi Chukwumalieze, however appealed to the governor to look into the abandoned road project from the palace to Idumuje-Unor with a view to completing the project.

In addition, he said that the police station in the community was no longer functioning because of lack of officers, explaining that the situation had undermined the security of life and property of residents.

The Obi also appealed to the governor to assist in the water reticulation project in the community to enable residents in the community have different points of fetching water instead of overcrowding the only point by the reservoir.