Akwa Ibom Re-run Elections: GOVERNOR’S AIDE, UMOREN, CONGRATULATES PDP FAMILY ON VICTORY, SALUTES GOV UDOM EMMANUEL ON HIS LEADERSHIP STRIDES

The Senior Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom State Governor on Electoral Matters, Barr. Igwat Osagyefo Umoren today, Sunday, January 26, 2020, has congratulated the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) family in Akwa Ibom State on the victory of the party in the Essien Udim re-run elections in which candidates of the party were declared winners in the polls.

Barr. Umoren sent the congratulatory message to the PDP family at Ikpe Annang, Essien Udim Local Government Area country home of the House Of Assembly Member elect for Essien Udim State Constituency, Barr. Esse Gerald Umoh, when they paid the victorious Legislator a visit to congratulate him and other candidates of the party in the polls, in which they were all declared winners, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Governor’s Aide, while speaking with newsmen, lauded the largest party in Africa, the PDP, for the unity in the party which saw to the victory of the candidates and the party in the Essien Udim Re-run polls.

He poured encomiums on the Leader of the Party, Governor Udom Emmanuel for his leadership strides in sustaining the party which gave the party the needed victory in yesterday, Saturday, January 25, polls.

In his words,”The elections that we witnessed yesterday in Essien Udim is a reflection of the wishes of the people of the area to continue embracing the PDP family which is the only party that will continue to bring dividends of democracy to our people, I commend the Leader of the Party in the State and my boss, Governor Udom Emmanuel, for his rare leadership which has sustained the party till date and has ensured victory for the party at every elections”.

Barr. Igwat Umoren also called on the House of Assembly member elect, Barr Esse Umoh, the Member representing Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency elect, Rt. (Hon) Nsikak Ekong and the Senator elect of the district, Engr. Chris Ekpenyong, to reciprocate the love and support the people reposed in them by bringing dividends of democracy to the area.

He also applauded the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for their unbiased approach in the conduct of the elections and urged them to continue upholding the tenets of democracy in the country and in future elections.

Honourable Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Barr.Prince Ukpong Akpabio, an aide to Governor Emmanuel, Dollie Popman, among many others, were also present alongside Barr. Umoren, to celebrate with the House of Assembly member elect and the PDP family.