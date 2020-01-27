National news, News, Politics

GOV TAMBUWAL EMERGES PDP GOVERNORS’ FORUM CHAIRMAN

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has emerged as the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors forum.

Governor Tambuwal emerged the PDP Governors chair at the 88th NEC meeting of the opposition party currently holding the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata plaza, Abuja.

The Sokoto State Governor, who recently had his March 9, 2019 Governorship election victory validated by the Supreme Court, had emerged unopposed as the PDP governors unanimously resolved and appointed Tambuwal as their chairman. There was no election, as the earlier speculated challenge from Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State did not materialise eventually.

Gov. Tambuwal and Gov Wike

In his acceptance speech, Governor Tambuwal, who had contested and lost the 2018 PDP Presidential Primary in Port Harcourt and is also a staunch ally of Governor Wike of Rivers State, pledged to run an inclusive administration and to move the party forward.

Tambuwal is to replace Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson whose tenure will elapse on February 3. His predecessor, Dickson was however, conspicuously absent at the NEC meeting.

